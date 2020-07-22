Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Lexus ES 330

191,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2005 Lexus ES 330

2005 Lexus ES 330

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Lexus ES 330

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

191,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5588028
  • Stock #: 8936
  • VIN: JTHBA30G555113925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival , trade from franchise dealer in good condition and well equipped with a 3.3L 6 cylinder engine automatic transmission, a/c power group, heated and cooled leather seats with power adjustment,

alloy wheels, no rust, LOW MILEAGE .

 

LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2010 Subaru Outback ...
 197,000 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Yaris
 211,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Outback ...
 197,000 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Alternate Numbers
416-617-0617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory