2005 Toyota RAV4

209,000 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

209,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7435118
  • Stock #: 9046
  • VIN: JTEHD20V656023023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, low mileage, well equipped with sunroof, alloy wheels, side bars, hood scoop, 4WD, power group and more. Drives great. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

