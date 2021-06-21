2005 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
416-740-7878
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
New arrival, local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, low mileage, well equipped with sunroof, alloy wheels, side bars, hood scoop, 4WD, power group and more. Drives great. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9