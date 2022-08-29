Menu
2006 Honda Accord

294,000 KM

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
EXL

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

294,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9205945
  • Stock #: 9170
  • VIN: 1HGCM56886A801145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 294,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival local trade from Honda dealer in good condition and well equipped with heated leather power seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, 2.4L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, power group and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

