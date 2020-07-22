Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Volvo XC90

241,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2006 Volvo XC90

2006 Volvo XC90

2.5L Turbo 7 seat

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Volvo XC90

2.5L Turbo 7 seat

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5391608
  • Stock #: 8968
  • VIN: YV4CZ592861232396
Sale Price

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

241,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival local trade from Volvo dealer in good condition with service history. Well equipped with AWD and 2.5L engine with automatic transmission, cold a/c, DVD player, 7 passenger seating and more.

LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2011 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 165,000 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Camry LE
 223,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2009 Subaru Forester...
 177,000 KM
$7,250 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Alternate Numbers
416-617-0617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory