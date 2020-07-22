2006 Volvo XC90

+ taxes & licensing
416-740-7878
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
New arrival local trade from Volvo dealer in good condition with service history. Well equipped with AWD and 2.5L engine with automatic transmission, cold a/c, DVD player, 7 passenger seating and more.
LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9