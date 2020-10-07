Menu
2007 Honda Accord

238,000 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2007 Honda Accord

2007 Honda Accord

SE

2007 Honda Accord

SE

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

238,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6138108
  • Stock #: 8994
  • VIN: 1HGCM56767A810418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from Honda dealer in good condition with service history. Equipped with a 2.4L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group, sunroof, alloy wheels and more. Ideal commuter car.

LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Sun/Moonroof

