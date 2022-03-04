$8,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2007 Lexus ES 350
2007 Lexus ES 350
FWD
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
256,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8621330
- VIN: JTHBJ46G672133554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 256,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition and well maintained. Equipped with a 3.5L V6 engine and automatic transmission,heated and cooled power leather seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, push button start and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9