Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Lexus ES 350

256,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2007 Lexus ES 350

2007 Lexus ES 350

FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Lexus ES 350

FWD

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

256,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8621330
  • VIN: JTHBJ46G672133554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 256,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition and well maintained. Equipped with a 3.5L V6 engine and automatic transmission,heated and cooled power leather seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, push button start and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2007 Lexus ES 350 FWD
 256,000 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Golf...
 156,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla LE
 230,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Alternate Numbers
416-617-0617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory