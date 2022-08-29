Menu
2007 Lexus ES 350

227,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

PREMIUM

PREMIUM

Location

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

227,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9031183
  • Stock #: 9164
  • VIN: JTHBJ46G372012559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 New arrival, local trade from Lexus dealer, accident free and well equipped with heated and cooled leather power seats, sunroof, alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

