Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Toyota Camry

268,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Camry

2007 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

268,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8560448
  • Stock #: 9119
  • VIN: 4T1BE46K67U169030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 268,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 New arrival, traded in by mature previous owner in good condition and well equipped with a 2.4 L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, cold a/c, power group, sunroof, alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2007 Toyota Camry LE
 268,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Sienna CE
 246,000 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda CX-5 GT
 257,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Alternate Numbers
416-617-0617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory