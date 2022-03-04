$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2007 Toyota Camry
2007 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
268,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8560448
- Stock #: 9119
- VIN: 4T1BE46K67U169030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 268,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, traded in by mature previous owner in good condition and well equipped with a 2.4 L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, cold a/c, power group, sunroof, alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9