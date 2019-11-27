2007 Volvo XC90

New arrival trade in from Volvo dealer, previous U.S vehicle
looks and drives well, fully loaded with all possible options
well maintained by previous owner, no rust, 7 passenger seating
power sunroof, alloy wheels, power heated leather seats and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Seats
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Mirror Memory
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- CD Changer
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
- Alloy Wheels
- Trailer Hitch
- Rear Spoiler
- HID Headlights
- Warranty
- Trim
- Windows
- Powertrain
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Sun/Moonroof
