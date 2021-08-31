2008 Honda Fit

+ taxes & licensing
416-740-7878
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Just arrived, local trade from new car dealer with low mileage, accident free and well equipped with a 1.5L 4cylinder engine and manual transmission, cold a/c, power group, alloy wheels and more. Very reliable and fuel efficient vehicle, Japan built with LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9