Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Honda Fit

227,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Fit

2008 Honda Fit

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Fit

Sport

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

227,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7772559
  • Stock #: 9065
  • VIN: JHMGD37658S808941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived, local trade from new car dealer with low mileage, accident free and well equipped with a 1.5L 4cylinder engine and manual transmission, cold a/c, power group, alloy wheels and more. Very reliable and fuel efficient vehicle, Japan built with LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2008 Honda Fit Sport
 227,000 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 228,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Yaris LE
 246,000 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Alternate Numbers
416-617-0617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory