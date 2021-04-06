2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Trailer Hitch HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

