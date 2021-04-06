Menu
2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

159,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

3.0L

2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

3.0L

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6909645
  Stock #: 9022
  VIN: WDDGF81X48F170777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, low mileage and well equipped with 4Matic, sunroof, heated leather power seats with memory, alloy wheels, with 2 sets of wheels and tires, no rust and well maintained by previous owner. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

