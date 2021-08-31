Menu
2008 Volvo XC90

228,000 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

AWD W/SUNROOF

AWD W/SUNROOF

Location

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

228,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8058373
  • Stock #: 9076
  • VIN: YV4CM982581483757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local trade from Volvo dealer in good condition, accident free, low mileage, and well equipped with AWD, heated leather power seats, sunroof, alloy wheels and more.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player

