2009 Ford Ranger

272,000 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

2WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

272,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8968900
  • Stock #: 9169
  • VIN: 1FTYR44E19PA57334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 272,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, nice little pickup, equipped with a 4.0L V6  engine and automatic transmission, rear wheel drive with near new tires, drives great, needs some box repairs for safety, comes with box liner and extra tires. Sold AS IS .

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

