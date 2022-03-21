$3,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-740-7878
2009 Ford Ranger
2WD SuperCab 126" Sport
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8968900
- Stock #: 9169
- VIN: 1FTYR44E19PA57334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 272,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, nice little pickup, equipped with a 4.0L V6 engine and automatic transmission, rear wheel drive with near new tires, drives great, needs some box repairs for safety, comes with box liner and extra tires. Sold AS IS .
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.