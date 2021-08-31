2009 Lexus RX 350

+ taxes & licensing
416-740-7878
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, accident free, no rust and well maintained. Equipped with AWD , heated power leather seats, sunroof, alloy wheels and more.
LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9