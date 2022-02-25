Menu
2009 Lexus RX 350

251,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2009 Lexus RX 350

2009 Lexus RX 350

Base

2009 Lexus RX 350

Base

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

251,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8415252
  Stock #: 9127
  VIN: JTJHK31U692859138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 251,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from Lexus dealer in good condition, equipped with power heated leather seats w/memory, power group, alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

