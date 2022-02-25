$9,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Lexus RX 350
Base
Location
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
251,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8415252
- Stock #: 9127
- VIN: JTJHK31U692859138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 251,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, local trade from Lexus dealer in good condition, equipped with power heated leather seats w/memory, power group, alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
