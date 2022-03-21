$5,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Mazda CX-7
AWD 4dr GS
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
233,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8968876
- VIN: JM3ER293X90235532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 233,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from GM dealer in good condition, accident free and well equipped with AWD, 2.3L 4 cylinder engine, power seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, heated seats, aftermarket screen and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Turbocharged
