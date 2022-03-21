Menu
2009 Mazda CX-7

233,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

AWD 4dr GS

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

233,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8968876
  • VIN: JM3ER293X90235532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from GM dealer in good condition, accident free and well equipped with AWD, 2.3L 4 cylinder engine, power seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, heated seats, aftermarket screen and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Turbocharged

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

