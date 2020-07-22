Menu
2009 Mazda MAZDA6

121,000 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

GS

Location

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5391623
  • Stock #: 8962
  • VIN: 1YVHP81A395M20186
Sale Price

121,000KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival local trade from Mazda dealer in good condition with low mileage, accident free and well equipped with 2.5L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, cold a/c, power group, alloy wheels and more.

LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer

