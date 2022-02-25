$5,895+ tax & licensing
$5,895
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2009 Pontiac Vibe
Base
Location
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,895
+ taxes & licensing
269,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8445699
- Stock #: 9122
- VIN: 5Y2SP67859Z411857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 269,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, no rust, equipped with a 1.8L
4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group and more.LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
