$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2009 Toyota Corolla
LE
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
230,000KM
- Listing ID: 9283177
- VIN: 2T1BU40E09C012605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
New arrival trade in from Honda dealer in good condition, equipped with a 1.8L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group,smart key with push button start, ABS, alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
