2009 Toyota Corolla

230,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2009 Toyota Corolla

2009 Toyota Corolla

LE

2009 Toyota Corolla

LE

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

230,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9283177
  VIN: 2T1BU40E09C012605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival trade in from Honda dealer in good condition, equipped with a 1.8L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group,smart key with push button start, ABS, alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

416-617-0617
