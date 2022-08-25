$8,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Volvo XC70
5dr Wgn 3.0L w/Snrf
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
248,000KM
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8995162
- Stock #: 9137
- VIN: YV4BZ992291048014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 248,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from Honda dealer in good condition,accident free, and fully loaded including heated power leather memory seats, sunroof, AWD 3.0L 6 cylinder engine, power group, alloy wheels, blindspot detection and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
