2010 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
261,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8222463
- VIN: 5J6RE4H31AL810827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 261,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, 7 passenger SUV FWD equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine, dual sunroofs, power group,bluetooth, and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Warranty Available
CD Player
