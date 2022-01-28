Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

261,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

LX

2010 Honda CR-V LX

LX

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

261,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8222463
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H31AL810827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 261,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, 7 passenger SUV FWD equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine, dual sunroofs, power group,bluetooth, and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

416-617-0617
