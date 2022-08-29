Menu
2010 Lexus ES 350

176,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2010 Lexus ES 350

2010 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

2010 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9010810
  Stock #: 9160
  VIN: JTHBK1EG0A2373574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from BMW dealer in good condition and well equipped with navigation backup camera, bluetooth, sunroof, alloy wheels,heated and cooled seats, accident free with LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

416-617-0617
