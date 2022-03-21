Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

217,000 KM

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

217,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8745842
  Stock #: 9154
  VIN: JM1BL1SF4A1253339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local vehicle in good condition, accident free and equipped with automatic transmission, 2.0L 4 cylinder engine, a/c, power group, alloy wheels, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

