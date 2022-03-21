$6,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GX
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
217,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8745842
- Stock #: 9154
- VIN: JM1BL1SF4A1253339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 217,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, local vehicle in good condition, accident free and equipped with automatic transmission, 2.0L 4 cylinder engine, a/c, power group, alloy wheels, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9