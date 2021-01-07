Menu
2010 Pontiac Vibe

263,000 KM

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

BASE MANUAL

BASE MANUAL

Location

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

263,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6533755
  • Stock #: 9010
  • VIN: 5Y2SL6E8XAZ405930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 263,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived, local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, well maintained, no rust, very clean interior, no lights on the dash, equipped with a/c, power group, cd player, keyless entry, manual transmission with LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

416-617-0617
