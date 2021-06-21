Menu
2010 Toyota Matrix

149,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

BASE

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7435127
  Stock #: 9049
  VIN: 2T1KU4EE0AC279630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived, local trade from new car dealer in good condition, accident free, no rust, low mileage and well equipped with automatic transmission, a/c, power group, remote starter and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

416-617-0617
