Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2010 Toyota Matrix
BASE
Location
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
257,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8423922
- Stock #: 9098
- VIN: 2T1KU4EE7AC449286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 257,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived local trade from Toyota dealer, accident free and dealer maintained, comes with 2 sets of wheels and tires and automatic transmission, a/c, power group and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9