2010 Toyota Matrix

257,000 KM

$7,250

$7,250

BASE

2010 Toyota Matrix

BASE

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

257,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8423922
  • Stock #: 9098
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE7AC449286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived local trade from Toyota dealer, accident free and dealer maintained, comes with 2 sets of wheels and tires and automatic transmission, a/c, power group and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

