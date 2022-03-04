2010 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8635568

8635568 Stock #: 9139

9139 VIN: 2T3RF4DV5AW044205

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 260,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Sun/Moonroof

