2010 Toyota RAV4

260,000 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2010 Toyota RAV4

2010 Toyota RAV4

Sport

2010 Toyota RAV4

Sport

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

260,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8635568
  • Stock #: 9139
  • VIN: 2T3RF4DV5AW044205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 260,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival local 1 owner trade from Toyota dealer, accident free and loaded with 4WD power sunroof, alloy wheels with new Michelin tires, also comes with winter tires on steel wheels, 2.5L 4 cylinder engine and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

416-617-0617
