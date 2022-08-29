$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GS
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
198,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9092218
- Stock #: 9172
- VIN: JM1BL1VF5B1366987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, accident free, and well equipped with heated power leather seats, sunroof, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9