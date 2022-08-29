Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

198,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9092218
  • Stock #: 9172
  • VIN: JM1BL1VF5B1366987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, accident free, and well equipped with heated power leather seats, sunroof, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2013 Toyota Corolla ...
 248,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2013 Honda CR-V AWD ...
 256,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Pass...
 171,000 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Alternate Numbers
416-617-0617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory