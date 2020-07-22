2011 Mercedes-Benz B200

+ taxes & licensing
416-740-7878
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
New arrival trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, accident free and well equipped with a 2.0L 4cylinder engine and CVT transmission for good fuel mileage, power group, pano roof alloy wheels and winter tires on alloy wheels as well, low mileage.
LUBRICO WARRANTY available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9