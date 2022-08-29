$10,495+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota RAV4
BASE
Location
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
233,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9307735
- Stock #: 9184
- VIN: 2T3BF4DV8BW138047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 233,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer, accident free, equipped with 4WD, 2.4L 4 cylinder engine,automatic transmission,A/C, power group, sunroof, alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
