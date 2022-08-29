2011 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,495 + taxes & licensing 2 3 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9307735

9307735 Stock #: 9184

9184 VIN: 2T3BF4DV8BW138047

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.