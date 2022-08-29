Menu
2011 Toyota RAV4

233,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2011 Toyota RAV4

2011 Toyota RAV4

BASE

2011 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

233,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9307735
  Stock #: 9184
  VIN: 2T3BF4DV8BW138047

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer, accident free, equipped with 4WD, 2.4L 4 cylinder engine,automatic transmission,A/C, power group, sunroof, alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Alternate Numbers
416-617-0617
