2011 Volkswagen Passat

171,000 KM

$9,500

$9,500

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

4dr DSG Sportline

4dr DSG Sportline

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,500

171,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9068857
  • Stock #: 9165
  • VIN: WVWMN9AN6BE715419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition and well equipped with a 2.0L 4cylinder engine w/turbo and automatic transmission, leather seats with drivers side power, sunroof, bluetooth, alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

