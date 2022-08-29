$9,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Passat
4dr DSG Sportline
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
171,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9068857
- Stock #: 9165
- VIN: WVWMN9AN6BE715419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition and well equipped with a 2.0L 4cylinder engine w/turbo and automatic transmission, leather seats with drivers side power, sunroof, bluetooth, alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
