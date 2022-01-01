Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Escape

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8075431
  • Stock #: 9088
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG1CKB85886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival trade in from franchise dealer, accident free, low mileage, no rust, loaded with AWD

heated power leather seats, bluetooth, sunroof, chrome wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2012 Ford Escape XLT
 170,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2008 Volvo XC90 AWD ...
 228,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 161,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Alternate Numbers
416-617-0617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory