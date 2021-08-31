Menu
2012 Ford Transit Connect

269,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

XLT

Location

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

269,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7683898
  • Stock #: 9043
  • VIN: NM0LS7BN4CT107464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 269,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival ready for work, 1 owner accident free and well maintained with 30 service records. It comes certified with 2 sets of tires including winters on steel wheels. Very reliable and economical equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission and a/c power group and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Parking Aid
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

416-617-0617
