2012 Honda Civic

252,000 KM

Make it Yours
EX-L

EX-L

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

252,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7860810
  • Stock #: 9081
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F95CH121985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 252,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival trade in from new car dealer, accident free and fully loaded with heated power leather seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, navigation, bluetooth and more. Fully certified with new brakes all around drives great with LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

