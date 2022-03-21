Menu
2012 Honda Civic

226,000 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

2dr Auto LX

2012 Honda Civic

2dr Auto LX

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

226,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8786522
  • Stock #: 9143
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B46CH006930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

