2012 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection

