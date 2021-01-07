Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda CR-V

0 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2012 Honda CR-V

2012 Honda CR-V

LX AWD W/LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda CR-V

LX AWD W/LEATHER

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6596866
  • Stock #: 9012
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H37CH110133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived, local 1 owner trade from franchise dealer in very good condition, accident free and well equipped with AWD, power group, heated leather seats, alloy wheels and snow tires on steels wheels as well. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2008 Toyota Corolla ...
 201,000 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic
2009 Volvo V70
 181,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2010 Pontiac Vibe BA...
 263,000 KM
$3,495 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Alternate Numbers
416-617-0617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory