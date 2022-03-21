Menu
2012 Honda CR-V

250,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

AWD 5dr EX

AWD 5dr EX

Location

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

250,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8875928
  • VIN: 5J6RM4H52CL800704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 Just arrived, trade in from Honda dealer in good condition with lots of life left, equipped with AWD,
sunroof, alloy wheels, backup camera, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

