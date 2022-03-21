$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2012 Honda CR-V
2012 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr EX
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
250,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8875928
- VIN: 5J6RM4H52CL800704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 250,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived, trade in from Honda dealer in good condition with lots of life left, equipped with AWD,
sunroof, alloy wheels, backup camera, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9