$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr HB Sport Auto GX
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
251,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8788829
- Stock #: 9150
- VIN: JM1BL1KF4C1606634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 251,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived, 1 owner trade from Hyundai dealer, accident free and equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group, alloy wheels, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9