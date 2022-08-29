$10,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Subaru Outback
5dr Wgn Auto 3.6R w/Limited Pkg
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
191,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9141364
- Stock #: 9179
- VIN: 4S4BRJGC7C2216954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival trade in from franchise dealer in good condition and well equipped with a 3.6 engine and automatic transmission, power group, heated seats,sunroof alloy wheels with second set of winter tires on steel wheels in excellent condition, recent new brakes, accident free and extensive service history. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
