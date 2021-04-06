Menu
2012 Toyota RAV4

236,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Sport

Location

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

236,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6833267
  • Stock #: 9025
  • VIN: 2T3RK4DV7CW082808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from Toyota dealer in good condition and well equipped with 4WD 3.5L V6 engine, alloy wheels, sunroof, roof rack, power group and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Alternate Numbers
416-617-0617
