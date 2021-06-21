Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota RAV4

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota RAV4

2012 Toyota RAV4

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota RAV4

Sport

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7512123
  • Stock #: 9055
  • VIN: 2T3RK4DV4CW085424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blue/green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived, Ontario car traded in from franchise dealer, accident free and well equipped with 4WD, 3.5L V6 engine, a/c, power group, alloy wheels, sunroof, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport
 200,000 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz E...
 214,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Matrix B...
 149,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Alternate Numbers
416-617-0617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory