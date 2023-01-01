$9,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Yaris
5dr HB Auto LE
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
174,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9529939
- Stock #: 9205
- VIN: JTDKTUD33CD520315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from Subaru dealer in good condition, accident free and well equipped with automatic transmission, a/c power group, keyless entry, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9