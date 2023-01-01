Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Yaris

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Yaris

2012 Toyota Yaris

5dr HB Auto LE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Yaris

5dr HB Auto LE

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9529939
  • Stock #: 9205
  • VIN: JTDKTUD33CD520315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from Subaru dealer in good condition, accident free and well equipped with automatic transmission, a/c power group, keyless entry, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2014 Honda Accord 4d...
 238,000 KM
$11,200 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Pass...
 255,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 184,000 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Alternate Numbers
416-617-0617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory