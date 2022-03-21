$7,250+ tax & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.5L Man Comfortline
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
218,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8958259
- Stock #: 9117
- VIN: 3VWBX7AJ8CM364444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, accident free and equipped with a 2.5L 5 cylinder engine and 5 speed manual transmission, a/c, power group, sunroof, alloy wheels with 2nd set of winter rims and tires and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
