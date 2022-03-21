Menu
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

218,000 KM

$7,250

+ tax & licensing
$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.5L Man Comfortline

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.5L Man Comfortline

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

218,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8958259
  • Stock #: 9117
  • VIN: 3VWBX7AJ8CM364444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, accident free and equipped with a 2.5L 5 cylinder engine and 5 speed manual transmission, a/c, power group, sunroof, alloy wheels with 2nd set of winter rims and tires and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Alternate Numbers
416-617-0617
