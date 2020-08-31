Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5760471
  • Stock #: 8938
  • VIN: 1GCNCPEA3DZ192412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade off lease in good condition, low mileage and equipped with a 4.8L 8 cylinder engine, a/c , cruise control, tow package, box liner and more. Ideal Work Truck with LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2009 Toyota Corolla CE
 202,000 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 187,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Golf...
 101,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Alternate Numbers
416-617-0617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory