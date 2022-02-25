Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Transit Connect

271,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Transit Connect

2013 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

271,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8275911
  • Stock #: 9113
  • VIN: NM0LS7DN5DT171656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Cargo
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 271,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival local trade from GM dealer in good condition, no rust, equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group, rear door glass, 2 sliding doors , accident free and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2004 Volvo S80 2.5T ...
 261,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2010 Honda CR-V LX
 261,000 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Trave...
 232,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Alternate Numbers
416-617-0617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory