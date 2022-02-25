$8,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
271,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8275911
- Stock #: 9113
- VIN: NM0LS7DN5DT171656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Cargo
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 271,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival local trade from GM dealer in good condition, no rust, equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group, rear door glass, 2 sliding doors , accident free and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
