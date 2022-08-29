$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2013 Honda CR-V
2013 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr LX
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
256,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9072070
- Stock #: 9147
- VIN: 2HKRM4H34DH116134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 256,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival trade in from Dodge dealer in good condition, accident free and equipped with AWD, backup camera, heated seats, bluetooth and more. Reliable and economical SUV with LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9