2013 Honda CR-V

256,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr LX

2013 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr LX

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

256,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9072070
  Stock #: 9147
  VIN: 2HKRM4H34DH116134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 256,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 New arrival trade in from Dodge dealer in good condition, accident free and equipped with AWD, backup camera, heated seats, bluetooth and more. Reliable and economical SUV with LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

416-617-0617
