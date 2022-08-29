$10,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V
AWD 5DR EX-L
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
330,000KM
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9220513
- Stock #: 9187
- VIN: 2HKRM4H72DH100825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 330,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival local trade from Acura dealer in good condition, accident free and well looked after, lots of service and lots of life left. Equipped with a 2.4L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, AWD, heated leather power seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, backup camera, bluetooth, 2nd set of winter tires on steels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
