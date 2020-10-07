Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

205,000 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GLS

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GLS

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6192087
  Stock #: 8997
  VIN: KMHD35LE7DU030636

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8997
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival trade in from franchise dealer, 1 owner, accident free and dealer maintained. Looks and drives great, well equipped with 6 speed manual transmission, a/c, panoramic sunroof, alloy wheels,

bluetooth, power drivers seat, heated seats, power group, and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-XXXX

416-740-7878

