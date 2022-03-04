Menu
2013 Mazda CX-5

257,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

GT

GT

Location

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

257,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8508956
  • Stock #: 9133
  • VIN: JM3KE4DE3D0121819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 New arrival local trade from Mazda dealer in good condition and loaded with power heated leather seats,
sunroof,alloy wheels, navigation, backup camera AWD blind spot detection and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

