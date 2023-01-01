Menu
2013 Mazda CX-5

186,000 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2013 Mazda CX-5

2013 Mazda CX-5

2013 Mazda CX-5

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9739060
  • Stock #: 9215
  • VIN: JM3KE2CE4D0156861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from Mazda dealer in good condition, low mileage,equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group, sunroof, alloy wheels, push button start, backup camera, blindspot detection, heated dr. seat and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

